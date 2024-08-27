Frustrated tenant seeks advice after enduring concerning conditions from landlord's outdated AC system: 'I am so distraught and upset'

"I can't cook with the oven and am constantly sweating and uncomfortable."

A Missouri renter was left desperate for help on how to deal with their landlord, who they said was costing them hundreds of dollars every month over an old air conditioning system.

In a post shared to the r/Renters subreddit in September, the "distraught" tenant revealed that she and her family had been living in the St. Louis home for some time. With summer heat, they had to use an 18-year-old AC unit attached to the home.

However, the renter said it didn't work, emits a deafening sound, and raises the family's electricity bill to $800 a month.

"We have literally just kept the AC off since because it's so loud and disturbing, the neighbors have also complained," she wrote. She said the landlord promised to fix it soon, but the heat still raged.

"I can't cook with the oven and am constantly sweating and uncomfortable…I'm also 6 months pregnant," the post read.

While a date for the repair was set, the poster said it was pushed back after she failed to respond to the landlord just a few hours after he asked for a confirmation. "I want to cry I am so distraught and upset," she said.

This is just one example of landlords across the country who have been accused of preventing renters from adopting money-saving and eco-friendly changes to their homes.

One renter said their landlord was stealing their money outright through their electricity bill, while another said their landlord got upset with the renter for reporting a gas leak.

These roadblocks can be frustrating for tenants looking to make their homes better for our planet. However, renters can take steps to help change landlords' strict rules. Check out The Cool Down's guide on how to work around restrictive bylaws in your community.

Dozens of Reddit users offered advice for the frustrated renter, with one person saying the landlord should never have needed the additional confirmation. "You shouldn't need to be there for the AC repair," the user wrote. "That's his job as the landlord to meet the repair person, not yours."

Others offered sympathy, with someone saying: "I don't have any answers for you. Just condolences. Sincere condolences. That [noise] is unbearable. I could hardly listen to it for even a few seconds. I can't imagine what it's like to live with."

