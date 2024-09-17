Renter shares dilemma over move-in notice about high electric bills: 'That's expensive for no AC'

Even if you don't have air conditioning, there are practical ways to keep your home cool while reducing your electricity bill.

High electric bills can make or break a tenant's decision to move into a new place. A renter based in Michigan reached out to Reddit's r/Frugal forum for advice on reducing their electricity bill.

According to the renter, their new duplex does not have air conditioning; however, a neighbor told them electricity bills are about $200 per month in their home.

Sharing their dilemma sparked a discussion on practical tips for cutting electricity costs.

"If you have single-pane windows, or somewhere with harsh sun, invest in having two types of window covers," wrote one user. "By that I mean a white plastic pull-down blind to reflect the sun, and a cloth curtain to block any lingering heat/light."

"Opening the house to cool air, closing out hot air in the morning works," suggested another Redditor.

Even if you don't have air conditioning, there are practical ways to keep your home cool while reducing your electricity bill.

Adding solar shades to your windows is one simple yet cost-effective way to stay cool during summer without breaking the bank. Solar shades are window covers designed to allow enough sunlight to illuminate the room while blocking out the warming rays.

Meanwhile, although having air conditioning in the summer is something many people are thankful for, it's also worth noting that traditional AC units drive up your electricity bill, all while emitting harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

A heat pump doesn't seem to be a possibility in the OP's situation, but homeowners in search of money-saving heating and cooling upgrades might want to look into one of the energy-efficient devices.

Another way you can reduce your negative impact on the environment is by donating unwanted items to organizations dedicated to sustainability. The next time you declutter your home, consider sending your old clothes and shoes to companies such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers.

Redditors continued to express their shock at the renter's high estimated electricity bill.

"That's expensive for no AC," responded one user. "My summer AC bills didn't exceed $150/mo."

"Agreed," wrote another Redditor. "I live in Michigan like OP, 1,100 square foot house and my non summer electric bills are $60-100."

