This ultra-intelligent water heater can keep your water hot during blackouts — and the government will give you $1,200 to upgrade

Heat pump water heaters have the fascinating ability to pull warmth from ambient air to heat water, all while cutting costs and pollution. And ever-improving tech is making the units intuitive and manageable from anywhere with app-based controls.

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters are cleaner alternatives to common electric and gas units. The Department of Energy said they work like fridges in reverse. They use electricity to gather warmth from the surrounding air, heating it up more and moving it to a storage tank to warm water.

Parts in common models include a condenser, a compressor, and an evaporator. The units are up to three times more efficient than traditional heaters, all per the DOE.

EnergySage reported that heat pump water heaters cost between $1,200 and $3,000, not including installation. They come in 40-gallon to 80-gallon capacities. Federal tax breaks thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act can provide 30%, or up to $2,000, off installation expenses.

Those perks could be sunset by President Donald Trump, who has maintained his intent to cut IRA benefits. A full repeal would require an act of Congress, as explained by The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit policy research firm based in Washington, D.C.

That's why buying one now could save you a couple of thousand bucks by ensuring you lock in the tax breaks.

How it's helping

Heating household water accounts for a hefty 18% of a home's energy use, per the DOE.

A contraption that can unlock hidden warmth in the air around us is a unique solution. Most people won't need to know too much about the inner workings of the units, so long as they provide warm water at much lower costs. EnergyStar estimated that the average household banks $550 a year by switching. But testimonies posted online by folks who bought one are noting savings as high as at least $1,000.

The reduced energy use can also limit heat-trapping air pollution, which is increasingly important in the effort to avoid worst-case scenarios scientists have said could be realized if fossil fuels continue to be burned at unchecked rates. The gases are linked by NASA to increased severe weather risks, for example.

Modern heat pump water heaters are improving with other smart appliances, as well. Massachusetts-based Cala's intuitive model plans ahead to heat water based on household habits. It warms more water in anticipation of typical high demand and can be controlled with an app. It's a device that ensures comfortable hot water aplenty with a lower pollution burden. It can even integrate with home solar panels to maximize cleaner energy use. The cost fits right inside of EnergySage's range, at $2,850 before incentives.

What everyone's saying

Heat pump water heaters are getting good reviews from folks who have made the switch.

"I just leave it on … to save money. Never had issues," a Redditor commented in r/vermont.

"It was incredible," another person wrote, adding advice to make sure you get the proper size: "Only drawback was it was a [55 gallon] when I should have gone for the bigger one."

