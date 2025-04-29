High-tech water heater earns major praise after homeowner shares misguided warning from HVAC techs: 'It saved me about $1,000 per year'

"Whichever heat pump water heater you choose, though, you can't go wrong."

After receiving some misinformation, a worried and confused homeowner took to r/heatpumps for advice.

"When the heat pump company did our installation," the OP said, "I remember hearing from them that a heat pump water heater will make our basement very cold as it will 'suck all the heat.'"

Commenters were quick to correct them. "The reality is that while a heat pump water heater may lower the temps in your basement a few degrees, it will never be so cold as to cause your basement to freeze," one user explained.

Misconceptions such as this one are typically what deter people from purchasing heat pump water heaters. In actuality, the pros outweigh the cons, especially regarding financial benefits. EnergyStar estimates that these appliances can save a family of four about $550 on their annual energy bills.

They're also great for the planet. Instead of manually heating water with fossil fuels or electricity, they utilize heat from the surrounding air (or from the ground, if they're geothermal). According to the Department of Energy, heat pump water heaters save two to three times more energy than run-of-the-mill water heaters.

If you're interested in a heat pump water heater for your own home, check out Cala's intelligent heat pump water heater, which tailors its heating to your preferences. The startup estimates that it can save you over $6,000, which exceeds potential savings from electrical resistance and natural gas water heaters.

Whichever heat pump water heater you choose, though, you can't go wrong. Take it from one commenter who made the switch and couldn't stop singing praises.

"I had a propane water heater in a household of six and switched to a [Stiebel] Eltron heat pump tank about six years ago," they said. "It saved me about $1,000 per year in propane with a negligible increase in my electric bill."



