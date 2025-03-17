Man transforms old box van into cozy cabin on wheels — and the inside is unbelievable

To turn his dream into a reality, Kim got creative.

An outdoor enthusiast transformed his old box truck into a rustic mobile tiny home, according to a report by autoevolution.

Kim had always dreamed of living in a cabin by the water. To turn his dream into a reality, Kim got creative and decided to make his 2001 Ford E450 box van into a practical, tiny home.

Now, Kim can park his mobile home anywhere and explore the outdoors as he pleases.

Since Kim was focused on practicality over luxury, his cozy cabin only took him 2.5 months to construct and cost $15,000, including the price of the vehicle. To minimize building costs, Kim sourced reclaimed and recycled materials, keeping the interior of the van relatively simple with an open concept design, including a bed, kitchen area, and ample storage space.

He also installed a solar system that provides him with 400 watts of solar power and 400 amp-hours of battery storage, which is plenty for supporting all his appliances inside the vehicle.

However, what sets this cozy cabin on wheels apart is an original mural of the mountains hand-painted by his niece.

He now calls his tiny home the "Leaky the Log Cabin on Wheels" because when he first purchased the secondhand van, everything in the truck leaked.

Tiny home living has grown in popularity over the years since it's an affordable way to travel and live sustainably. With housing costs continuing to rise, many residents are opting for homes on wheels like Kim to still fulfill their dreams of owning a cabin.

With a smaller living space, you'll save money on utilities like water and heating. Plus, you'll also reduce your environmental footprint by consuming fewer resources. Many tiny-home residents have also found with downsizing and decluttering comes a mental clarity that allows them to better connect with nature.

While tiny home living isn't for everyone, even downsizing can reap similar cost savings and benefits in the long term.

