  • Home Home

Seasoned gardener shares hack for dealing with slimy garden pests without compromising their benefits: ‘Finally’

“The garden needs equal measures of good to help clear the bad.”

by Kelsey Kovner
"The garden needs equal measures of good to help clear the bad."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Growing a garden can bring many benefits to your life, but when planning and tending one, it’s also important to remember that you are part of the local ecosystem. Unfortunately, this sometimes means that critters will try to eat your plants. 

Thankfully, one organic gardener has some ideas for how to keep slugs from decimating your vegetables

The scoop

Jess Gough (@happy_smallholding) gives tips on Instagram focused on how to grow and cook with a variety of fruits and veggies. In a video on her page, she discusses slugs  — little mollusks that don’t have a great reputation due to their slimy nature. 

In the post, she defends slugs, stating, “Although they can be a nuisance in the garden, they play an essential role in our ecosystems: they build healthy soils by recycling dead plant matter and they feed other wildlife such as hedgehogs and toads.” 

“It can be really annoying when you come out to find that your lettuce crop has been decimated by slugs,” she says. But Jess has two tips for how to avoid this fate. 

The first tip is to encourage predators to your garden by creating homes for them, such as building a pond or leaving an area overgrown. 

The second tip is to grow your seedlings inside. Jess says, “Slugs love tender new growth so seedlings are always a tempting snack.” Larger plants stand a better chance against a slug attack. 

How it’s helping

Growing your own food is a great way to save money and can be a healthy way to get outside. Gardening has been shown to improve both physical and mental health. If your crop keeps getting eaten by pests, however, you won’t be able to reap all these benefits. 

Utilizing these tips can help you save money on having to regrow your plants while avoiding too much disruption to your ecosystem. Besides creating a pond, these tips are completely free ways to increase your garden yield. More plants in your garden means fewer trips to the grocery store. 

What everyone’s saying

Comments on the post were a mix of positive feedback and helpful advice. 

One commenter said, “Finally, someone who doesn’t advise nematodes… My Dad always said the garden needs equal measures of good to help clear the bad, encouraging wildlife is the best way.” 

Nematodes are a kind of worm that sometimes eats harmful bugs, but introducing a new organism is not always advisable. 

Another person chimed in, “Have you ever tried using sheep’s wool as a natural deterrent? I’ve found it quite helpful! And it provides nitrogen as it rots down into the soil.” 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x