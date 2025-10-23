Home chef reveals the simple way she cuts grocery costs without giving up on essentials: 'I love the variety'

"We are always looking to save and to try new things."

As grocery prices continue to skyrocket, we're all looking for ways to save money on food. Fortunately, a company offers a way to save up to 80% on pantry essentials, while also helping to cut down on food waste.

The scoop

Founded in 2021, Martie set out to address the nation's food-waste problem while also making high-quality goods more accessible to people.

Years later, its mission has come to fruition.

Martie works with brands to get their surplus and overstock goods. This keeps food that may have otherwise gone to waste out of landfills and into people's pantries. It also means they can offer these goods at better savings than traditional grocery stores.

The company offers a variety of pantry essentials, including snacks, drinks, pasta, oils and vinegars, nut butters, coffee, and more, all at prices up to 80% off retail.

How it's helping

Although we've all heard that food waste is a problem, some of the statistics behind it are staggering.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an estimated 30% to 40% of the country's food supply gets wasted. This results in more than 130 billion pounds and $160 billion worth of food going to waste each year.

Not only is that food that families in need could have used, but it also clogs up our landfills and results in a tremendous amount of heat-trapping pollution for food that ultimately gets thrown away. Studies have found that more than one-quarter of the world's heat-trapping emissions come from food systems.

Martie not only helps fight food waste but also eases growing concerns about grocery prices. A new survey shows that nearly 90% of Americans are worried about rising grocery prices.

What everyone's saying

Martie's customers cite the company's quality and variety of goods, and the savings they find, as reasons why they enjoy shopping there.

"I order so many snacks and pantry items from here," Martie customer Anne W. said. "I love the variety and being able to try new things at a reasonable price."

"We are always looking to save and to try new things," customer Andrea N. added. "Martie allows for both."



