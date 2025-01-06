Homeowner reveals performance of next-gen lawn mower: 'Over the two years I've had it ...'

If you've been wondering whether electric lawn mowers are powerful enough to get the job done and reliable enough to invest in, one YouTuber recently shared their thoughts about having owned an electric mower the past two years. Spoiler: They like it a lot.

YoloReviews (@yoloreviews) has reviewed all types of electric yard equipment, and the critic described the Skil 40V battery-powered mower as being able to "cut through grass … without any issues at all."

"Over the two years I've had it, not a single thing has broken," the creator went on to say.

Other positives of the Skil mower mentioned included not having to deal with gasoline, being able to swap the battery out with different Skil-brand yard equipment like the leaf blower and weed wacker, and the compact way that it can be stored.

"Another nice feature of this is that it's very lightweight because there's no internal combustion engine, and there's no gasoline," he said. "It probably weighs half as much as a similar-sized [gas-powered] mower."

In addition to all of those perfectly good reasons to prefer an electric mower over a gas-powered one, there is also the fact that it is significantly less harmful to the environment. Gas-powered yard equipment emits an astonishing amount of air pollution when in use. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, using a gas-powered mower for only one hour creates as much air pollution as driving a car for 350 miles.

The problem is so bad that some cities have started banning gas-powered yard equipment entirely. Luckily, as we can see from YoloReviews' content, electric alternatives to these products now exist and can get the job done just fine.

YoloReviews' viewers seemed to agree with his assessment of the electric mower.

"My skil mower is almost 4 years old. Leave it outside in elements from lack of storage space and still fires up everytime no problem. Went through one 5Ah battery so far but other than that excellent mower," wrote one commenter.

