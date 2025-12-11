  • Home Home

Doctor reveals genius reason she never throws away silica gel packets: 'Didn't know this'

"Do not toss it."

by Catherine Wilkins
One pharmacist explained why people should continue to keep silica packets rather than throw them out.

We've all seen those little packets in our prescription bottles that warn against consuming their contents, but one pharmacist explained why people should continue to keep those packets with their medication rather than throw them out. 

The scoop

Pharmacist Dr. Kim (@pharmakaresolutions) has dozens of TikTok videos offering clarity on medications and supplements. In one video, she discussed why silica packets with a 'Do Not Eat' label are found in pill bottles and urged her followers to keep them.

"Do not toss it," Dr. Kim said. "I repeat, do not toss it."

In the clip, Dr. Kim explained that silica gel is a desiccant that absorbs moisture and keeps your medicine dry. The pharmacist said drugs maintain their potency better that way. 

@pharmakaresolutions That "Do Not Eat" packet keeps meds stable. Don't toss it—and some meds must stay in the original bottle. Comment DRY for a free 15 minute medicationconsult. 💊 #MedicationSafety #PharmacyTok #AskYourPharmacist#Desiccant #RxTips ♬ original sound - Dr. Kim-PharmakareSolutions

Dr. Kim also emphasized the label on the packet, reminding TikTok users that silica gel should not be consumed and to keep children away from the packets. 

How it's helping

According to GoodRx, the cost of prescription medication has increased by 37% over the past decade. In 2024, Americans paid $61 billion out-of-pocket for prescriptions. Keeping silica packets in your pill bottles will help preserve your medication and delay the need for refills. 


GoodRx has also noted that most curbside recycling programs do not accept empty prescription bottles. The bottles are often made out of polypropylene, which is a recyclable material, but most programs are unable to recycle them properly. 

Empty prescription bottles often wind up in crowded landfills or the ocean. CNN reported that the world dumps 2,000 truckloads of plastic into the ocean each day. Reducing waste can help protect the environment from pollution and clear up our landfills. 

You can always upcycle empty pill bottles instead of tossing them out. For example, creatives can use the bottles as makeshift craft containers. If you're a gardener, prescription bottles are the perfect size for seed storage. 

What everyone's saying

Several of Dr. Kim's followers had no idea about the benefits of silica packets. Some of them jumped into the comment section to thank her for the heads up. 

"Thank you!" one commenter wrote. "Didn't know this."

"Trust me, you are not the only one!" Dr. Kim responded.

