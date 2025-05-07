Camera owner shares incredible hack using item that usually gets thrown away: 'This is such a great tip'

Someone was able to use it for something bigger.

TikToker Mina Hasa (@morefromminaa) shared some helpful advice on her page about how to rescue a camera from moisture damage. It's as simple as saving an item found in many packaged goods — silica packets.

The scoop

"Silly little silica gel packets saved me from having a panic attack," she told viewers. After her water bottle flooded the same bag her camera was in, Mina thought her childhood camera — a Canon PowerShot — was cooked, since it wasn't turning on. By inserting those moisture-absorbing packets into the slot where she removed the battery and SD card, she actually managed to dry the camera out and save it.

This hack is one of many reasons people should "save those silica packets for emergencies," as she wrote in the video.

"Did you have to open the packet?" asked a commenter. The answer was "no," since their drying abilities work while in the packet, just as they do in packaged goods. If you plan to make money on your electronics one day, add some silica to their storage area to protect your investment.

How it's helping

When you buy goods from nuts, dried fruit, jerky, and even shoes and medication, free silica gel packs are part of the package. You can even buy a bag cheaply at home goods stores.

Unfortunately, these packets aren't recyclable, so they must go in the trash unless you find a new use for them. But even better than recycling are the other two R's — reducing and reusing — and thus when you reuse or upcycle a product like this in some way, you keep items out of already-crowded landfills.

These packs prevent spoilage and water damage by drawing out moisture. As you can see, the hack may preserve electronics, the last thing you want water to get into.

For items you cannot reduce or reuse in some way, it's still important to know your recycling options — particularly for aluminum, glass, and paper, which are not as limited in recycling as plastic — so you can add to a circular economy that keeps the planet safer and cooler while you consume less.

Some gardeners use silica packets to keep seeds for years, a useful hack as food prices increase. The packets also help keep herbs dry and prevent them from clumping.

One homeowner protects their clothing by creating moisture absorbers for closets — just place silica packets in a jar and poke holes in the lid. In other words, reusing them can help keep those old clothing and sneakers in good shape if you trade them in for money or rewards through Trashie or ThredUp one day.

What everyone's saying

"This is such a great tip," wrote one commenter. Several commenters recently experienced similar water accidents with their Canon PowerShot cameras, but the tip didn't work for one person.

Someone was able to use it for something bigger. Another person exclaimed, "I think u saved my life … tell me why i just knocked over a cup of water next to my brand new camera and laptop."

