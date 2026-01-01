Woman reveals genius hack using silica gel packets: 'I'm about to save you hundreds of dollars'

It's comical how much packaging comes in some online orders.

Some people immediately toss their packaging after opening something, including the silica gel packets that might be there. Their secretly powerful function isn't obvious to the untrained eye.

Luckily, one TikTok account breaks down helpful science to make it more digestible for the everyday person. It proved that these packets still have a purpose after the delivery.

The scoop

The creator who runs TheLab Link (@thelab.link) shared their latest hack in their "Chemicals in My…" series on their TikTok page. This video highlights the small silica gel packets you can find with vitamins, shoes, electronics, and anything else that could get damaged from moisture.

"I'm about to save you hundreds of dollars with this small chemical packet that you've been throwing in the trash for years. Silica gel [is] more useful than the products you actually pay for. Silica gel is silicon dioxide, basically sun in bead form. [It is] engineered to be super porous so it absorbs moisture," the TikTok user said.

The creator added that silica gel packets can be used in a myriad of ways. They can eliminate odors in gym bags, prevent mildew in luggage, and minimize moisture around important documents and photos.

How it's helping

Whether it's useless packaging to encourage social media videos or comically large Amazon boxes, online orders can create a lot of waste. But this TikTok proves that at least some of it can be repurposed.

This hack requires little effort, and you may even have some of them in your junk drawer. These packets come for free with other necessary household purchases, like shoes and technology, so they're not hard to acquire. Buying more is also relatively inexpensive.

By preventing water damage and tarnishing, you can preserve your items longer. This can save them from heading to the landfill prematurely and polluting our oceans.

Silica gel is ideal for anyone who needs to store items in a more humid environment, like a non-temperature-regulated storage space. The next time you're digging out seasonal decor or decluttering your closet, consider throwing in some silica gel packets for extra protection from the elements.

What everyone's saying

The TikTokers were grateful for this simple and useful life advice.

"Look, now I have to start collecting it," one user commented.

"Good life lesson for the day," another wrote graciously.

