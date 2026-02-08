  • Home Home

Homeowner shares how unusual product helped transform their backyard: 'First time doing this...'

"Those things are the best."

by Noah Jampol
One Redditor shared their side flower garden's progress over three years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor's impressive journey with a side flower garden drove home the importance of patience and the value of resourcefulness.

They shared their garden's three years of progress to the r/gardening subreddit.

One Redditor shared their side flower garden's progress over three years.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Redditor shared their side flower garden's progress over three years.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"First time doing this, so it's not perfect, but I wanted to share three years of progress with our side flower garden!" they humbly wrote

The sequence revealed they were underselling their hard work. The first photo showed seven kitty litter bins in the incoming garden area in the early days of 2020. Next up we see their gardening wall and the whole space taking shape as free arborvitae were taking off.

Photos from the following year showed flowers for added color and variety.

In fall 2022, things popped off as blooming flowers stole the show. They also hung lights to make for a beautiful nighttime scene. Even their neighbors pitched in by replacing their fence that provided a nice background. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

The final photo revealed what looked like the start of the best season yet, with the thriving arborvitae and flowers in May 2023.

The unlikely secret weapon of the gardener, kitty litter bins, drew the attention of the community. The OP credited them for much of their success.

"Those things are the best," they said. "We've been using them for container gardening for years."

Repurposing these buckets also reduces waste and provides a cost-effective option for container gardening or other household uses.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For those interested in enhancing their outdoor spaces, a native plant lawn could be the way to go. These yards can save money and time on maintenance, lower water bills, and benefit the environment. 

Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to enjoy the advantages. Besides looking great, they can boost pollinators.

Commenters commended the OP and their use of the kitty litter bins.

"That litter got lush," one user joked.

"I just threw some of my overflow plants into litter containers this week," a like-minded gardener shared. "Better than paying $5 for a bucket from a box store."

"That's a lot to be proud of!" another Redditor declared. "Beautiful."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider