Homeowner shares how unusual product helped transform their backyard: 'First time doing this...'

A Redditor's impressive journey with a side flower garden drove home the importance of patience and the value of resourcefulness.

They shared their garden's three years of progress to the r/gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"First time doing this, so it's not perfect, but I wanted to share three years of progress with our side flower garden!" they humbly wrote.

The sequence revealed they were underselling their hard work. The first photo showed seven kitty litter bins in the incoming garden area in the early days of 2020. Next up we see their gardening wall and the whole space taking shape as free arborvitae were taking off.

Photos from the following year showed flowers for added color and variety.

In fall 2022, things popped off as blooming flowers stole the show. They also hung lights to make for a beautiful nighttime scene. Even their neighbors pitched in by replacing their fence that provided a nice background.

The final photo revealed what looked like the start of the best season yet, with the thriving arborvitae and flowers in May 2023.

The unlikely secret weapon of the gardener, kitty litter bins, drew the attention of the community. The OP credited them for much of their success.

"Those things are the best," they said. "We've been using them for container gardening for years."

Repurposing these buckets also reduces waste and provides a cost-effective option for container gardening or other household uses.

For those interested in enhancing their outdoor spaces, a native plant lawn could be the way to go. These yards can save money and time on maintenance, lower water bills, and benefit the environment.

Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to enjoy the advantages. Besides looking great, they can boost pollinators.

Commenters commended the OP and their use of the kitty litter bins.

"That litter got lush," one user joked.

"I just threw some of my overflow plants into litter containers this week," a like-minded gardener shared. "Better than paying $5 for a bucket from a box store."

"That's a lot to be proud of!" another Redditor declared. "Beautiful."

