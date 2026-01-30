Gardener shares stunning before-and-after video of 3-year transformation: 'Beautiful'

A TikToker shared a stunning video of her garden's three-year transformation from a once-plain yard into a fairy-tale garden. It shows that a small lawn replacement can lead to major environmental and lifestyle benefits while inspiring viewers across the platform.

Gina (@ginas_flower_garden) planted bare-root roses in 2022. The clip captured the garden's gradual transformation from mounds of soil into a vibrant and beautiful space with plenty of blooming pink roses by 2025, earning praise for the patience and payoff involved.

#roses #flowerpower #gardendesign #cottagecore ♬ original sound - Ginas_flower_garden @ginas_flower_garden I hope everyone had a good day today. January can be such a difficult month to get through! I wanted to do a post of my 3 year garden transformation so here it is 💜- well one border anyway. The work really does start in autumn/ winter. As soon as the ground unfreezes (and I feel better!) - I have a lot more to do. I can't believe these roses will be in their 4th season this year. There are still sections of the garden I have started from scratch. I'm improving this part of the rose garden by adding a small pergola in the corner- where my new pink wisteria is growing! (I'm so hoping it flowers this Spring!). It will add more height and structure to this area. It's where I love to sit in the morning sun with my tea 🫖. I'm planning to add some star jasmine as well as a few clematis. It's been a process and of course there's things I would do differently if I was starting all over again with the knowledge I have now. But sometimes you just have to learn as you go! 🌹🩷🌹🩷🌹 #rosegarden

"It's been a process, and of course there's things I would do differently if I was starting all over again with the knowledge I have now. But sometimes you just have to learn as you go," she wrote in the caption.

Beyond showcasing the stunning payoff of maintaining a garden over the years, the video also showed that even a partial lawn replacement — instead of removing grass entirely — can turn a yard into a natural, pollinator-friendly space that's easier to care for.

Unlike a traditional lawn, a natural lawn filled with native plants and natural grass requires less maintenance and watering, saving time and money on lawn care. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, residential outdoor water use accounts for nearly 8 billion gallons of water each day in the U.S. Upgrading to a natural lawn that needs less watering can help reduce household water consumption and cut water bills.

Beyond savings, natural lawns can also support biodiversity. According to Earth Day, habitat loss is a major driver of pollinator decline, and conventional turf grass offers little food or shelter. Native plants, by contrast, provide nectar, nesting areas, and seasonal variety for birds and insects.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Pollinators are crucial to supporting ecosystems because they help flowering plants and food crops reproduce. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, scientists estimate that one out of three bites of the food humans eat exists thanks to pollinators.

There are many ways to turn a yard into a natural lawn, such as installing native plants, clover, or buffalo grass. Xeriscaping is also a good way to make a lawn more natural while helping households conserve water. Xeriscaping is a low-maintenance gardening method that prioritizes plants that can thrive on rainfall and minimal watering, the Old Farmer's Almanac reported.

Viewers complimented the garden in Gina's TikTok video, admiring the transformation.

"Beautiful," one TikTok user commented.

"Wow, what a transformation!" another viewer wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.