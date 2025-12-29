Experts warn against showering and running washing machine at the same time: 'It may ... reduce the lifespan'

Being able to multitask can be an excellent skill for anyone looking to make the most of their time. However, a number of experts have expressed their concerns regarding homeowners who try to pop a load of laundry into the wash right before jumping into the shower.

What is the impact of running your washing machine while taking a shower?

Staying on top of your dirty clothes is always a good thing, but a report from Better Homes & Gardens noted that running your washing machine and shower at the same time could be costing you some much-needed water pressure and water temperature. The publication spoke to a number of leading experts who suggest completing each task one at a time.

For those with a highly active lifestyle, saving time out of your busy schedule is a must. This means that you may try to kill two birds with one stone whenever you're able to. So the idea of waiting to hop in the shower after you run your washing machine may seem counterproductive. But it could help you in the long run.

Why is showering while running your washing machine a bad idea?

As noted by Chris Hunter, director of customer relations at ServiceTitan, some homes may feature a more simplistic plumbing system. This means that your shower and washing machine are hooked up to the same water line. When both systems are running, it could quickly run through your hot water supply, which could make your shower less enjoyable with an uneven water temperature.

"When you step into the shower, and your washing machine is looking for hot water to fill its drum, you're fighting for the same hot water at the same time," said Hunter.

Showering and running your washing machine at the same time might not lead to any immediate or extreme impacts, but it can lead to an increase in energy efficiency. Over time, this can take a toll on your water heater.

"If the washing machine is on the warm or hot cycle, there is no doubt that it is going to be pulling from the same hot water supply that the shower is. That can noticeably reduce the pressure or temperature of the shower," said Brandon Young, CEO at Payless Power.

"Most importantly, from an energy savings perspective, your water heater is now attempting to recover two draws simultaneously, so it's less efficient. It may also reduce the lifespan of the unit over the long run," added Young.

How can you prevent overloading your water heater?

According to the team of experts, there are plenty of options to avoid taxing your water heater and ensure it runs as smoothly as possible.

You can install a pressure-balancing or thermostatic mixing valve in the shower. This can help you better control your water temperature with separate flow and temp handles, providing consistent heat throughout your shower, even if your washing machine is running.

Another piece of advice would be to check the size of your current water heater. If you routinely run into a lack of hot water, you may need to upgrade your water heater or even switch to a tankless water heater.

Lastly, the most self-explanatory suggestion would be to wait to run your washing machine until after you get out of the shower.

