Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images after making significant yard alteration: 'This is extremely impressive'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share their yard's remarkable transformation after they decided to try sheet mulching.

Posting in the r/NoLawns subreddit, the user explained their process and shared the results of their handiwork.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They laid cardboard over their grass to prevent it from growing through the mulch and then put eight to 10 inches of mulch on top of that. During shoveling breaks, they used pliable edging to create pathways, which they filled in with brighter-colored wood chips.

"Eventually, we'd like to add stone paths, but wood chips are a sustainable, flexible, and cost effective short term option to ensure we love our layout, and we stored extra in bins to refresh in the spring," the original poster said.

They noted in the comments that they were careful to leave space around the trees in the yard, avoiding the dreaded mulch volcano that can cause serious harm or death to trees.

The OP is practicing xeriscaping — removing grass in an effort to create a unique landscape that reduces water usage while maintaining the yard's beauty.

Xeriscaping or replacing patches of your lawn with clover, buffalo grass, or native plants can be a fantastic way to help pollinators thrive in your region. This is crucial for keeping your local environment healthy and thriving. In addition, xeriscaping or rewilding your yard can look absolutely stunning.

If you want to rewild your yard, check out our handy guide. If you want to focus on a more natural lawn, we can help with that too.

Commenters on this post loved the transformation.

"This looks really great!" one said. "Looking forward to what native plants go in after winter."

"That's really nice and that should save on a ton of water too I imagine," said another.

"Wow, this is extremely impressive," said a third.

