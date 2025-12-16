Gardeners demonstrate simple hack using old cardboard boxes: 'Seems to work the best'

Persistent, unwanted plants can be a real pain. But they don't have to be a burden forever.

The Waterwise Community Center (@CBWCD) is a part of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District based in southern California. Its sheet mulching hack is almost certain to bring you success in your garden.

In a YouTube video, it recommends using cardboard to sheet-mulch and get rid of those pesky plants.

Before starting, they say to make sure your cardboard doesn't have staples, gloss, or tape on or in it. If there are plants you want to keep, use a hori hori knife or box cutter.

Overlap the cardboard by 4 to 6 inches, then soak the cardboard once everything is in place. You can still cut into the cardboard and transplant plants into the soil afterward if you want. After you've finished the job, make sure to cover the area with mulch.

As the person in the video says, this adds organic matter and moisture to the soil. Like leaving fallen leaves on the ground, the cardboard can also feed decomposers such as worms.





Sheet mulching with cardboard can minimize the amount of weed killer you use. A study published in the journal Molecules suggested that excessive herbicide use could harm the environment. If you have to get rid of weeds, using natural alternatives will likely cause less harm.

Regardless of your method, upgrading your lawn has many benefits.

Replacing your lawn with plants such as buffalo grass or clover often reduces the amount of money you spend on your outdoor space. Rewilding with native plants is a great way to attract pollinators, which keep our food supply chains intact, as well.

Even replacing a section of your green space with these helpful plants can benefit your home and community. And determining what to plant can be easy. To find native plants in your area, check out the National Wildlife Federation's Native Plant Finder.

People in the comments appreciated learning about the WCC's cardboard hack.

"Our Bermuda grass is very persistent and we have tried multiple ways to keep them out of flowbeds," one commenter wrote. "So far the cardboard technique seems to work the best."

When someone brought up that cardboard could have harmful substances in it, the WCC replied: "Always use cardboard that is free of dyes or only use cardboard that has soy based dyes. cardboard with glossy finishes should be avoided, always opt for a matte option. Brown and white cardboard that follow these guidelines are great for garden use."

