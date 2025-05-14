Homeowner shares stunning video after transforming bargain tool shed into tiny home: 'Very nice'

Will Edmond (@willedmond), a vegan cook and travel TikToker, shared a video of a shed that he converted into a tiny home.

#viral #tinyhome #offgrid #homestead #homsteading #smallfarm #livingofftheland #diyproject ♬ original sound - WillEdmond @willedmond [Share + Save] When my dad found this shed for $3,500, I knew I had to jump on the deal. The structure had great bones, and I instantly saw its potential as the perfect tiny home. With a lot of reclaimed lumber, $25 cabinets, and just $300 worth of glass for the kitchen, we transformed it into something incredible. Even more special? I'm building this home on land my ancestors have worked on for over 100 years—now, I get to keep the legacy going. Throughout this journey, I've learned how to install flooring, frame a building, lay tile, paint, and so much more. This project showed me that building a tiny home—or any small space—can be a path to freedom, especially with housing costs rising. Could you see yourself living in a tiny home? #fyp

"When my dad found this shed for $3,500, I knew I had to jump on the deal. The structure had great bones, and I instantly saw its potential as the perfect tiny home," Edmond said. "With a lot of reclaimed lumber, $25 cabinets, and just $300 worth of glass for the kitchen, we transformed it into something incredible."

Inside Edmond's home is a space that defies the cramped image most associate with tiny homes. Complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, the original shed is almost completely unrecognizable.

Projects like this showcase the practical appeal of downsized living. Tiny homes like Edmond's often come with significantly lower utility costs and property taxes, and in many places, they can be built without taking on a mortgage.

And for the planet? Tiny homes consume far fewer resources and energy than traditional house builds, offering a greener lifestyle without sacrificing comfort.

Because they are smaller and require less energy to maintain, tiny homes inherently have less of an environmental impact. Moreover, many tiny homes can run on solar energy, allowing for an even more efficient and environmentally conscious energy option.

Commenters on the video were not only impressed by the efficiency of Edmond's home but also by how good it looked.

"Now this is a tiny house I could live in. Very nice!" one said.

"I want to steal your idea," another added. "I already have everything but the way you did looks amazing."

"Now I can cook recipes that were created on this land for over 100 years," Edmond said.

As more people seek creative ways to live with less while doing more for the planet, tiny homes show that sustainable living doesn't have to mean sacrificing style or comfort. Sometimes, it just starts with a shed and a bold idea.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.