Homeowner shares breathtaking glimpse inside her 'moon barn': 'I'm currently obsessed'

Tiny homes are grabbing media attention in America and abroad, especially in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

A popular TikTok video is making the rounds, showing off a wonderful compact home built on three acres of land. "It's sooo lovely," one of the top commenters said in an understatement. The clip was shared by Emma (@emmaalicehome) and reveals what the creator refers to as a "moon barn."

It's not just the tiny home that catches the eyes or ears, however, as she mentions several eco-friendly aspects of smaller living, including thrifting and locally sourced materials.

Compact homes, living off-grid, and RVing are growing in popularity, particularly in the United States, where housing costs are reaching outrageous figures.

Empty-nesters, retirees, and younger generations saddled with massive student loans are targeting smaller living spaces, more eco-friendly environments, and aesthetics over size.

In the U.S., new house construction is downsizing as well, as contractors recognize the growing consumer base with a preference for micro-living and efficiency.

Smaller homes require less energy for heating and cooling, fewer appliances, and fewer materials. They also preserve natural habitats by taking up less land and reducing urban sprawl. Ultimately, downsizing can lead to reduced spending in the short and long term.

For those looking at alternative energy sources, a tiny home doesn't require as much energy and gets along just fine with fewer solar panels eating up real estate on the roof or in the yard.

A study conducted by IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science indicated that tiny homes could lead to a 70% reduction in per capita heat-trapping gas pollution over their lifetimes. Better insulation, scalability, and adaptability are all par for the course with tiny homes.

Sure, some convenience sacrifices go along with living smaller, but it's all a matter of what's familiar and what takes time to get used to.

Response posts were full of awe at the stunning scenery, both inside and out, with suggestions for curtains in response to the creator's query. "I'm currently obsessed with linen Roman blinds, just hard to choose a colour and texture," one user said, with supporting recommendations.

Someone else wrote, "I dream to live in a house like this one day."

