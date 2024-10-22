Dolly Parton announces $1 million donation to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts: 'I want to feel like I'm doing my part'

"I feel that if there's anything I can do to give back in any way I can I'm always willing to do that."

Dolly Parton is famous for many things, one being her life philosophy, which includes not meddling in other people's business, as Forbes detailed. One thing she has made her business, however, is the fact that the victims of Hurricane Helene need more help than they are getting.

As related by the BBC, the country music star has donated $1 million from her personal bank account to help the victims of the devastating hurricane, the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina, get back on their feet.

In addition, Parton's businesses, including Dollywood Parks & Resorts and the Dollywood Foundation, announced they would match Parton's donation with another $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

A large part of the damage and deaths occurred in North Carolina, but Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Parton's home state of Tennessee were also affected.

"This is my home," Parton said at the news conference in Newport, Tennessee, where she made the announcement, per the BBC. "I feel that if there's anything I can do to give back in any way I can I'm always willing to do that. I want to feel like I'm doing my part."

This isn't the first time the star has stepped up in her home state. Her charity pledged to donate $1,000 a month to families affected by the 2016 wildfires in Tennessee.

"All we can say is that we are with you, that we love you, we hope that things get better real soon - and we're going to do our part to try and make that possible," Parton said further regarding her donation, the BBC reported.

While most people don't have a million dollars to give, individuals can still play a part. The fact is that hurricanes are worsening due to rising global temperatures caused by human activity. If Earth's temperature isn't kept from rising further, storms will continue to grow stronger, meaning more communities will be devastated.

Aid groups like FEMA are already pushed to their limits, so action must be taken now. Electrifying your home, changing how you get around, and talking to friends and family about climate issues are all great places to start. Voting for pro-climate candidates and choosing who you give your money to are also good ways to exercise your power and help keep future communities safe.

