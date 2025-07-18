Homeowner frustrated after bizarre battle with 'wannabe' HOA: 'Bullies'

A viral Reddit post is drawing attention after a fed-up homeowner shared their bizarre battle with a "wannabe" homeowners association that's involved in several concerning issues, including illegally dumping sewage into a nearby lake.

This practice poses significant risks to community health, water quality, and wildlife. Despite this issue, the wannabe HOA's priorities appear to be elsewhere.

According to the original poster, the group filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order over their donkey because of its braying noises and the flies it attracts.

However, the Redditor claims that the lawsuit is discriminatory because the donkey is an official assistance animal approved by the county. Plus, its braying is rare and brief: just a few seconds long, a few times a day.

In addition to the sewage dumping and lawsuit, the Redditor also cited other troubling incidents involving the group. These include screaming at a terminally ill neighbor over a minor deck issue and trying to build on a neighbor's property without permission.

"They started out as a utility improvement district, but have always acted like the usual HOA bullies," said the OP.

Unfortunately, this kind of behavior isn't unique. In Florida, a homeowner clashed with their HOA over a clothesline, even though state law explicitly allows its use and prohibits HOAs from banning them.

In Texas, residents who voted to remove the board were met with what appeared to be retaliatory actions. Their HOA shut down the community space for alleged repairs, installed intrusive cameras in the pool area, and removed $10,000 worth of landscaping.

Suing over a donkey, sending notices about native plants, and proposing to remove mature plants aren't simply odd disputes — they're signs of outdated rules hurting both homeowners and the environment.

But change is possible. Homeowners across the U.S. have successfully fought back using local laws and advocacy.

When HOAs stand in the way of environmentally friendly upgrades or personal rights, local action and community advocacy can often help address the issue. A good first step is learning about the national and state laws that can be used to change HOA bylaws.

Because when a braying donkey becomes a bigger concern than raw sewage in a lake, something's clearly off.

Comments in the thread reflected this sentiment.

One user advised to "counter sue for discrimination based on disability."

Another wrote: "If they are dumping illegally, report them. That'll stop their harassment."

