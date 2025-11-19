Residents form community-wide club to easily slash utility bills with innovative system: 'I think the scheme should grow all over'

In the town of Settle in North Yorkshire, England, a team of eco-minded residents has launched a "renewable energy club" in order to make solar power more accessible to the average individual.

The aptly named Settle Energy Local Club (SELC) aims to share communally generated electricity among the village's households and businesses alike, focusing especially on the excess energy output from the solar panels of local sister furniture shops Slow Sofa and Dalesbred. According to the BBC, Dalesbred is set to be the first of many businesses partnering with the SELC in order to bring solar energy to Settle residents at discounted prices.

Simon Robinson, owner of Slow Sofa and Dalesbred, reported that each of his shops' rooftop solar panels produces close to 20 kilowatts of power on a sunny day.

The SELC's goal is decarbonization — that is, facilitating the town's movement away from combustion-based energy sources and other pollution-heavy behaviors. Through the use of a smart meter, members of the SELC can automatically connect to any available solar surplus whenever they turn on an appliance, and better yet, receive a predetermined discount on the energy price.

The carbon pollution released in the burning of fossil fuels — the conventional means of generating electricity — accounts for almost 90% of all carbon pollution and amounts to approximately 37 billion metric tons of annual carbon dioxide worldwide, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This heat-trapping atmospheric pollution has been linked to food and water shortages, supercharged natural disasters, unstable weather patterns, and more, which means minimizing any further pollution is essential to safeguarding our planet.

"If we can reduce our carbon footprint as a town, then we're doing something positive towards addressing climate change," explained the SELC's Paul Kelly.

As of now, the SELC's membership consists of one generator and six consumers, according to the BBC, but the club is currently working to expand and forge partnerships with eco-conscious businesses all around Settle and the nearby villages of Giggleswick and Langcliffe. The renewable energy vision extends beyond the Settle region, however. The SELC is just the latest addition to the greater Energy Local initiative, which has been reinventing local energy markets in over 35 different U.K. communities.

"I think the [SELC] scheme should grow all over Yorkshire — I'm fairly passionate about how we leave our legacy," Robinson told the BBC, expressing pride in the way his businesses have been able to share their solar power with the people of Settle.

