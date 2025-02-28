  • Home Home

Thrift shopper shares unbelievable good luck years after swapping out a pricey pair of shoes: 'I think I would pass out'

by Drew Jones
It's always a great feeling when you stumble upon something rather expensive at a nice discount. A Reddit user took it a step further, sharing an incredible full-circle thrift story

Ten years ago, they purchased a popular pair of shoes for $150. However, the shoes were too big, so they had to return them. To add insult to injury, their proper size ended up being sold out. 

Fast forward to the present day, the thrift shopper stumbled upon the same pair of shoes, but this time in the correct size and barely worn. 

"I am so excited to finally rock the shoes I so desperately desired in 2015," the original poster wrote.

The best part? The lucky thrifter only paid $7.99 for the shoes — a steal.

Redditors were impressed with the find. 

"I think I would pass out," one comment said.

"Enjoy the heck outta them. The Thrift Gnomes have been leaving my long time favs on the racks for me lately, and although I know it's material and temporary, it brings me happiness," another Redditor said. "Wear them well."

One of the most compelling aspects of thrifting is the potential for significant financial savings. Thrift stores offer an array of items, from clothing to household goods, at a fraction of ongoing retail prices. From designer finds to once-in-a-lifetime bargains, you never quite know what you'll find — maybe even a $2,000 snowsuit for $20.

Thrifting can also play a big role in helping the environment. Giving pre-owned items a second life reduces textile waste and the resources needed to manufacture new items. By purchasing secondhand clothes and shoes, you can prevent them from ending up in landfills where they can take decades, or even centuries, to decompose.

Some clothing can take 200 years or more to decompose, as textiles are similar to plastic and break down into smaller pieces over time, according to RoadRunner. Textiles can also release polluting gases into the air as well as release toxic chemicals and dyes into the soil as they break down.

Thrifting isn't just a way to score good deals — it's a sustainable, rewarding treasure hunt that proves the things we let go of can have a way of finding us again. 

