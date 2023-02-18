Gardener warns against common mishap with store-bought herb plants: ‘These plants would never really grow well’

When you’re a kid, getting in the dirt is a hobby. For most of us adults, getting in the dirt means grabbing some sprouts and planting our own food or herbs. That said, it’s not always as easy as it looks.

In a viral video, Instagrammer Tony Kasowski (@tonygrowsfood) shows us how to make the most of our money while growing herbs at home. The secret? Separating the roots.

The clip begins with the Instagrammer opening a store-bought celery plant. As he explains, there’s a lot more than one plant in his hand.

“So I’m actually just separating these four celery plants that came in one plant cell,” Kasowski says.

He then reveals that his single “six-pack” of plants actually contained 24 individual plants. And by planting them all separately, Kasowski says, he can save tons of money.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

“Basically it was like I bought four six-packs,” he adds. “Also these plants would never really grow well if you had them this close together.”

Kasowski fully separates each plant by its stem and roots, presumably to plant them far enough apart to give each one plenty of space. When plants are grown too close to one another, they compete for water, sunlight, and nutrients in the soil, making them far less productive.

So, not only is Kasowski quadrupling his output simply by separating the roots, he’s also ensuring that each plant will grow bigger and taller than it might have.

Want to grow your own plants but aren’t sure where to start? Whether you’re living the apartment life or have a house with some outdoor space, you can still grow your own food. Start with a few easy steps:

Choose your location If you have limited or no outdoor space, opt for a well-lit window for herbs or vegetables. If you have a yard, decide if you’ll opt for pots or planters, or turn a patch of your lawn into an edible garden. Check your microclimate An inspiring place to start with growing your own food is understanding what food grows well in your region and what thrives in each season. Check the Plant Hardiness Zone Map. (Spoiler alert: a lot of what we find in grocery stores is grown in different states, countries, and seasons!) Get good soil When it comes to growing food, don’t skip out on good, nutritious soil. It will cost a bit more upfront but will save you the gardening headaches to keep your plants thriving. Choose your plants If you’re new to gardening, take your time. Choose a few plants that are appropriate for the current season. If your garden will be indoors, opt for herbs or other things you can grow from scraps, like celery, garlic, bok choi, and onions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.