Grieving granddaughter turns to unconventional solution to manage sentimental items: 'Grandmother would be happy'

"It would be hard to get rid, but I also don't want these boxes following me around for the rest of my life!"

A user took to the r/minimalism subreddit for advice on how to reconcile being sentimental about "stuff" with being a minimalist.

The poster explained that they grew up in a "borderline hoarder household" and now get overwhelmed by clutter and that after a few days of staying with a maximalist friend, they wanted to run home and get rid of everything they own.

"Having said that," they explained further, "I'm also a very sentimental person and have all kinds of things from my childhood (photos, scrapbooks, stuffed animals), as well as some of my grandmother's clothes and belongings. She was very dear to me and died when I was 13. I very rarely look at or use any of these things, and the clothes really aren't my style, but feel reluctant to get rid of any of it, especially my grandmother's things as it's all I have left of her."

They said their sister couldn't be trusted to not just toss anything given to her in the trash.

The OP's instincts to not make a move that will lead to the items ending up in a landfill are spot on. Earth.org reports that over 101 million tons of textile waste are sent to landfills annually. Once there, it creates a significant amount of planet-warming pollution.

The OP's experience is common for younger people who find themselves in charge of deciding what to do with their grandparents' things. The upside is it makes many people more mindful of what they buy. Not only does this lessen the load of waste on the planet, it can help you save money and better appreciate the things you do buy.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Decluttering can also have a profound effect on your mental well-being. You can donate items, and some companies will even pay you for your old things.

Regarding their grandmother's things, the OP asked, "What's the best way to go about this? It would be hard to get rid, but I also don't want these boxes following me around for the rest of my life!"

"If you aren't using it then donate it bin it. With photos digitise them and have them either in rotating backgrounds, a digital picture frame, or put the select pictures in photo albums prominently on display," wrote one commenter.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Join your local buy nothing group. When people ask for something give it. This way you know it's being used and enjoyed," suggested another.

"Find someone who will appreciate it as much as you do, even if that person isn't in the immediate family," said one more who did just that with their grandmother's old things. "I'm sure your grandmother would be happy to know it's being appreciated."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.