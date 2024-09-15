Gardener shares handy tip to ensure your corn is free of aggravating gaps: 'I had no idea'

"I've been wondering why mine had so many gaps this year."

Plants underproducing? They may need help pollinating.

The scoop

Instagram gardener Jamie Walton (@nettlesandpetals) shared his self-pollination method for growing full and plump corn, and all you need is a hand.

"Pollination can be an issue when growing corn on a smaller scale," Walton says. "That's because each silk that forms in the ear of the corn is connected to one kernel, and pollen must touch each silk to avoid gaps in the cob."

Normally, pollination occurs just fine, thanks to the wind and pollinators such as bees and butterflies. However, in some cases — growing in greenhouses, for example — your plants might need extra help.

To pollinate your corn by hand, Walton suggests "simply snapping off tassels and using them much like feather dusters."

Gently tap the tassels along the silk of the corn so that the pollen falls evenly onto the silk. You'll have plump ears of corn in no time. Self-pollination works for other plants, too, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and watermelons.

How it's working

Tips like these can help you make the most out of gardening.

Self-pollinating your plants can increase the amount of food you grow and harvest, which is just one of the many benefits of gardening.

By growing your own fruits and veggies at home, you can save on your grocery bill and enjoy delicious, fresh produce right when you need it. You'll also reduce your reliability on mass-produced produce, the transportation of which negatively impacts the environment.

It's not just about the result — the time you spend gardening is great for you, too. Several studies show that spending time in the garden is good for your mental and physical health, whether you're brand-new to gardening or a certified green thumb.

What people are saying

Commenters thought the pollination trick was a-maize-ing.

"Thank you for sharing," one user said. "I had no idea that each strand of silk was attached to its own kernel."

"I've been wondering why mine had so many gaps this year, thank you for explaining," another wrote.

