Locals take action against destructive pest with unique event: 'A dynamic approach to ... prevention'

A Florida community came together to remove a pesky plant from their local park.

The Pelican Island Audubon Society and the City of Sebastian's Natural Resources Board had a "Great Air Potato Round-Up" to educate residents and remove the invasive yam from Stormwater Park.

Organizers wanted to make conservation and preservation fun and family-friendly, even giving out prizes.

The air potato plant, known as Dioscorea bulbifera, is a climbing vine native to Africa, Asia, and Australia. The plant is considered invasive and has spread quickly throughout the southeastern United States.

While air potato plants can be enjoyed elsewhere, Florida has been fighting to remove them. Not only are air potato plants toxic, but they're one of the state's most aggressive invasive species.

Invasive species, whether plant or animal, can disrupt and destroy the balance of an ecosystem. They outcompete native species for resources, killing them off and lowering biodiversity. Once an invasive species is established, they're often extremely difficult to eliminate. The air potato plant, for example, can grow 8 inches a day.

Meanwhile, native species are extremely important to preserve. They promote biodiversity, support pollinators, and feed and shelter local wildlife. Invasive plants should always be removed so that native plants can survive and thrive.

Removing invasive plants is no simple task, but it's much easier when you work together with your community.

The North American Invasive Species Management Association encourages others to find and volunteer for conservation events in their own communities.

Mara Cunningham, the Government Relations Manager for NAISMA, told Sebastian Daily that "Governmental and legislative advocacy is only as strong as the constituents behind it. We encourage organizations and individuals to support their representatives at the local and national levels to influence a dynamic approach to invasive species management and prevention."

