Gardener shares important chore to ensure thriving garden: 'So much more than just saving a few bucks'

Growing your own food has an array of benefits.

Fresh vegetables are an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet. Growing your own can be a great way to get more nutrients on your plate, but it can also be expensive.

TikToker Seb (@solarity.acres) advised that saving the seeds from established produce in your garden and then using them to grow vegetables year after year will have a variety of benefits for your health and your finances.

#organicfarming #foodsecurity #permaculture ♬ original sound - Seb 💚 @solarity.acres 👇 Why are you NOT saving seeds? I save my own seeds because it saves me a lot of money. But it's about so much more than just saving a few bucks. Seed saving is about taking back ownership of our food system. It's about preserving genetic diversity, protecting heirloom varieties, and honouring the indigenous practices that have created and kept unique varieties alive since time immemorial. Seed saving empowers us to create a future where we're not dependent on large corporations, but rather connected to the land, our ancestors, and the natural cycles that sustain life. Plus…. saving seeds is NOT as difficult as you might believe. People get scared because of cross-pollination and all the complexities of hybrids and stuff like that. Yes, saving seed can be complex. But a lot of varieties are much easier than people might think. Tomatoes and beans are super easy for example. Do you save your seed? #vegetablegarden

The scoop

While it will save you money, tending a garden and harvesting your own seeds is "about so much more than just saving a few bucks," Seb wrote in the caption of a video demonstrating how to harvest seeds to save and explaining why you should do it.

The trick to saving your own seeds is storing them in a tightly sealed container and keeping them dry and cool until they are ready to be planted.

How it's helping

Seb says that 75% of seed diversity has been lost in the past century.

Saving your seeds is important for seed diversity, but it also puts power in the hands of consumers by reducing the money they spend on buying fresh vegetables. According to the Guardian, four companies own patents on nearly 60% of all seeds on the market worldwide.

Saving seeds and growing your own food has an array of benefits. Getting outside and caring for your plants is great for physical and mental health. A study from the University of Colorado found that gardening also led to a better diet and more exercise.

Gardening is also great for children, as getting them involved in the growing process can lead to more physical activity and a greater drive to eat the vegetables they helped grow. Research also found that gardening helps build community, which further benefits mental health.

There are many environmental benefits to gardening as well. For one, growing vegetables can increase air and soil quality. Gardening also reduces pollution and increases carbon storage in the earth.

What everyone's saying

The overall response to Seb's post was positive and hopeful, with many users commenting that they have already started to save their seeds to plant when the time comes.

"Seed saver here. Gardening is my small act of rebellion," wrote one.

Some users expressed their shock that seeds can be patented.

Many others shared additional tips about saving seeds. One advised that "seeds get older and much harder to sprout overtime, better to cultivate them every year and trade other seeds with your community."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.