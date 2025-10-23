Homeowner shares surprisingly simple hack to avoid taking clothes to dry cleaner: 'Worked like a charm'

Many people are rethinking their weekly trips to the dry cleaner to save money and to avoid exposure to toxic chemicals. A Reddit thread demonstrated some of the different ways that people ditch harsh "dry clean only" methods in favor of gentle, natural at-home cleaning routines that are cheaper, safer, and more sustainable.

The scoop

The conversation began on r/femalefashionadvice, where a user expressed concern about the health and environmental risks of conventional and "green" dry cleaning after reading about how even supposedly eco-friendly methods can involve harmful solvents. The user wrote that they wanted to find a replacement for dry cleaning, especially after learning that green dry cleaners often rely on substances such as perchloroethylene, a solvent the Environmental Protection Agency determined poses "unreasonable risk" to human health and the environment.

The most-upvoted reply detailed a simple hand-washing method: Fill a sink or bowl with cool water, add a small amount of soap, submerge garments without crowding, and gently agitate. Let them soak for about 30 minutes, then drain the solution, and lay the clothing flat or hang it to dry. "I have hand-washed [a couple of much-loved pieces] multiple times for years with great success," the commenter wrote.

How it's helping

Beyond saving time and money, using simple, natural cleaning methods helps people avoid exposure to petrochemical solvents used in traditional dry cleaning, which can harm the nervous system and contaminate air and groundwater, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dry cleaners also feature single-use packaging, so avoiding them prevents garment bags, hangers, and packaging from becoming plastic waste. According to Beyond Plastics, a midsize dry cleaner uses about 25 rolls of nonrecyclable film monthly; by swapping to household ingredients, people can clean their clothes effectively while cutting down on trash.

What everyone's saying

Commenters described their various positive experiences from ditching dry cleaning. "I don't dry clean clothing. It's just not compatible with my lifestyle, especially because I have to wash clothes more frequently because of my environmental allergies," one said, noting that instead, they wash their clothes on a gentle, cold cycle and hang them to dry.

Another wrote: "A lot of fabrics can withstand hand washing and/or the gentle cycle. … If you want to be on the safe side, Dryel Dry Clean bags/kits for the washing machine. … It's worked like a charm!"

Many people noted they'll never return to the dry cleaner. One user summed it up, stating, "Obviously you may want to do some research, but I feel like you could safely wash pretty much anything by hand in cold water with a tiny bit of detergent and lay flat to dry."

