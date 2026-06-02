Target and Macy's shoppers urged to stop using Sauna Blanket after overheating reports and fire risk

Shoppers who bought a sauna blanket from Target, Macy's, or Snappy may want to check the label before using it again.

Tzumi Electronics has recalled about 3,600 SLF Sauna Blankets after receiving reports that the products can overheat, posing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The recall covers SLF Sauna Blankets with model number 30065TAR and serial number WF2236430065. They were sold at Target, Macy's, and Snappy stores, as well as on Target.com, between February 2025 and February 2026. The item sold for around $130 on each platform.

Tzumi Electronics said it received six reports of the blankets overheating. Five of those incidents involved minor property damage to furniture, and the manufacturer hasn't reported any major incidents involving the sauna blankets.

Tzumi Electronics, based in New York, imported the products, which were made in China. The recall was announced on May 28, 2026, under recall number 26-511.

If consumers are in possession of a product matching the recall, they should stop using the affected sauna blankets immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a replacement. The company says owners should first visit www.tzumi.com/recalls to confirm that their blanket is included in the recall.

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Owners are instructed to disconnect the sauna blanket from power, cut the cord, and mark the controller "Recalled." They then need to send photos of the serial number and marked controller, following the instructions on the recall page.

In order to avoid products that can be dangerous and cause injuries, it's important for consumers to pay attention to recalls. Recently, recalls have become increasingly common, and it's concerning that some products can sit in consumers' homes long after a recall is issued.

U.S. PIRG's recent "Safe at Home 2026" report noted that there were 420 products recalled last year. According to WECT News, recalled products accounted for 825 injuries in 2025.

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