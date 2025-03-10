Homeowners vent frustration after Samsung's 'pathetic' response to dangerous appliance recall: 'Seems like a safety hazard'

Companies are in business not just for growth but also to ensure loyalty among their customers. One important way to do this is through building trust, and what better approach than through ensuring customer safety?

Unfortunately, this is not always successful and may need an opportunity for improvement. On Reddit, Homeowners vented frustration after Samsung's "pathetic" response to a dangerous appliance recall failed to meet customer expectations.

Shared to the subreddit focused on all matters concerning home appliances, one Redditor explained their disappointment in Samsung's Range Recall protocol that was meant to minimize fire hazards for home use. Customers received plastic coverings for the stove knobs.

"Absolutely pathetic. You are supposed to stick these covers over the burner controls with 4 little 3M sticker dots. The plastic is so thin, there is no way the cover won't break off within a day of normal use," said the OP in the caption of their post.

Induction burners are a unique alternative to traditional stoves in that they utilize magnetism between the cook surface and compatible cookware, where the cookware itself heats up while the stovetop remains cool. Brands such as Copper, for example, are an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of traditional stoves, saving both time and money for users.

Thanks to initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act, you might be eligible for significant rebates when upgrading from a traditional stove to an induction model. Despite eligibility, they are not guaranteed to last forever. Changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, making its future uncertain, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

For those who are curious about the direct benefits an induction stove provides, there are various organizations, including libraries and utility companies, that offer programs to sample induction stoves for free.

"Just blows my mind that everything seemed to already be figured out and then they screw it up," commented one Redditor.

"Seems like a safety hazard if the cover gets closed while the burner is on. Every second counts when there's a fire," wrote another.

