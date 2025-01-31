Home cook issues warning about common kitchen appliance after family nightmare: 'Total fire hazard'

Someone thrilled with their induction stove purchase wanted to convince "naysayers" that the technology is far better than gas-powered equivalents.

But they also shared a warning about product layouts that could be life-saving information.

They posted a picture of their Samsung induction hob to Reddit, which had "All 4 burners on, no noise, buzzing, popping, or noticable power loss." They said they were impressed with the appliance, but they soon got into a discussion with a r/inductioncooking community member who previously owned a similar stove from the same brand.

"I used to have a Samsung induction, but different from your model," the comment began. "It had a back panel with the controls from where the humidity from inside the stove would vent out. Big surprise — the electric panel got moisture in it and the controls went berserk. … Total fire hazard piece of crap."

The original poster could sympathize, detailing their own experience with a stove that had controls on the rear.

"When I was a kid my family had a fire on the stove and teenage me had to use a fire extinguisher and even then I still couldn't reach back and turn the burner off," they said. "Luckily the firefighters came quickly and there was only localized damage but that stuck with me and I will never use a stove with controls behind the cooktop!"

From a safety point of view, having controls on the front of your appliance makes a lot of sense, so shopping around for a stove with this feature can help reduce risks.

But gas stoves present a notable fire hazard, too. An open flame in your kitchen can easily catch on something, like a dish towel or a curtain, and all hell could break loose. That's not to mention the dangerous chemicals that natural gas stoves bring into a home.

According to Scientific American, gas stoves release nitrogen oxide. The outlet cited a study from the Environmental Protection Agency and Duke University that found that children exposed to this gas have a 20% increased risk of developing a respiratory illness. Meanwhile, unburned natural gas can also leak benzene, a known carcinogen.

Induction stoves, meanwhile, run on electricity and don't release any harmful chemicals. The magnetic technology also brings direct heat to pots and pans, leading to faster cooking times and reduced energy use. This also minimizes burn risks since heat is only transferred directly from stove to pan, and the stove does not stay dangerously hot when the cooking vessel is removed.

While the stories of both of these Redditors are unfortunate, induction stoves are far less dangerous than gas ones — just try to find an electric hob that has controls on the front and doesn't have poorly designed ventilation.

