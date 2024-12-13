Homeowner shocked by performance of futuristic washer-dryer combo: 'I thought I made the biggest mistake of my life'

A frequent criticism of certain washer-dryer all-in-ones is that they take a long time to dry clothes.

Modern washers and dryers revolutionized laundry, transforming it from one of the more labor-intensive and time-consuming chores to one of the easiest (unless you hate putting it away!). And now a new innovation has arrived to take laundry to the next level.

A Reddit user posting in the r/Appliances subreddit gushed about their Samsung All-in-One washer-dryer combo machine and countered "all the negativity" they saw posted about the machine.

A frequent criticism of certain washer-dryer all-in-ones is that they take a long time to dry clothes, and the clothes don't come out "dryer fresh" hot due to their condensing and heat pump dryer systems, which heat the air in the drum to absorb the moisture and then pass the hot moist air over a condenser to cool and drain.

But the poster had no complaints.

"Everything about it has been awesome so far," they wrote, explaining that while it was maybe a little pricey, they got theirs on sale and expected more sales to come. They were also happy with the wash and dry times — an hour-and-a-half total, or roughly 45 minutes apiece, with clothes coming out "hot."

Heat pump dryers use 28% less energy, according to Energy Star data cited by Consumer Reports. That efficiency can benefit the environment and save you significant money, as washer-dryer combos create almost 10% of a home's carbon pollution. However, that number dips with the electrified all-in-ones.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Electrifying your appliances can also earn you some money back from the government thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Officially passed in 2022, the IRA offers tax credits and rebates for homeowners to make green upgrades to their homes, offering up to $8,000 through the Home Efficiency Rebates program. And then you might separately save as much as an additional $14,000 through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program, depending on where you live and your income.

If you're interested in taking advantage of those opportunities, you may want to act sooner than later. President-elect Donald Trump has said he intends to eliminate the subsidies offered by the IRA.

"We will rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act," he said in October, per the Salt Lake Tribune. However, ending the IRA would require an act of Congress, so the future is uncertain at the moment.

🗣️ What household appliance do you want to electrify most?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Navigating the IRA's incentives and which upgrades and appliances are best for your home can feel overwhelming, but the nonprofit Rewiring America can help you understand the rebates, find contractors, and find the best prices on upgrades.

"After all the negativity I read on here and online I thought I made the biggest mistake of my life, total opposite," the poster shared on Reddit of their decision to switch to the heat-pump-supported all-in-one washer-dryer.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.