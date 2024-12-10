This futuristic clothes dryer can cut $500 off your energy bills: 'This machine is awesome'

An innovative new heat pump washer-dryer combo from Samsung proves going green doesn't mean sacrificing convenience.

One homeowner on Reddit recently shared their experience with the company's WD53DBA900HZ model after 100 loads, revealing clean heat pump coils thanks to the unit's self-cleaning condenser system after lint buildup had plagued earlier models.

This energy-efficient unit uses just one-third of the electricity of traditional dryers, as measured by the owner's Emporia energy monitor. While the drying cycle takes a bit longer, the convenience of not having to transfer clothes between machines makes up for the extra minutes. And, according to Energy Star, it can save you $500 in electricity costs over the product's lifetime.

Users are raving about the real-world benefits. "This machine is awesome," shared one appliance owner on Reddit. "My wife doesn't love how long a load takes but having it start and finish without doing something mid cycle to transfer clothes is awesome. It's gentler on clothes too. I have seen no ill effects on the coil either."

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you might be able to get this appliance with significant savings. The IRA has created what environmental journalist and author Bill McKibben calls "an $8,000 bank account for every American household" in potential rebates and tax credits for home improvements that lower energy bills.

Switching to electric appliances saves money while creating a cleaner future for everyone. The savings can be substantial: up to $14,000 in tax credits and rebates for home electrification and appliances, with some available upfront.

And don't worry about navigating the paperwork alone. Rewiring America offers free tools to help you understand available incentives and find contractors.

"These technologies are better than the ones that they replace," McKibben explained. "The heat pump is an elegant replacement for the furnace and cheaper to use in the long run."

If you're considering taking advantage of the IRA's rebates, do so sooner rather than later. The future of these incentives is uncertain, as President-elect Donald Trump has stated he intends to eliminate them, though this would take an act of Congress.

By choosing efficient electric appliances such as this washer-dryer combo, you're joining millions of Americans who are creating comfortable, cost-effective homes while helping build a cleaner future for everyone.

