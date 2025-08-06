Shopper sparks outrage with photos of absurd finds at Salvation Army: 'This has to be a tax fraud scheme of some sort'

Most secondhand stores pride themselves on cheap prices and unique finds — but not this one.

Where the word thrifting usually brings to mind discounts and deals for used items, one Redditor revealed that their local Salvation Army is heavily upcharging for the items they sell.

They ironically titled their post "Salvation Army and their furniture deals," highlighting their disdain for the hiked pricing of secondhand pieces.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor featured pictures of several used items, ranging from lightly scuffed to heavily stained — all with far higher pricing than anyone would be willing to pay. Included in the photos were an end table for $189.99 and a patio table without a top and four chairs for $449.99.

As more people strive to be eco-friendly, thrift stores have become popular in recent years. As a result, corporations have taken notice, and greed has seeped into some secondhand stores. This can put off first-time thrifters from the practice — seeing inaccurately high prices doesn't appeal to the masses.

Thankfully, these instances are few and far between, as many thrift stores keep prices low and items accessible.

Thrifting to save money on everyday items and to discover eclectic pieces at discounted prices remains in large part the reason why thrifting is beneficial. Consumers can supplement their own homes with necessities and also support their local communities by keeping thrift shops and discount stores alive and thriving.

If you're looking to get into the thrifting scene, check out this guide page on tips and tricks for new thrifters.

Shoppers are likely to find stellar deals for sought-after items, like another Redditor who discovered their best thrift find yet at their local Goodwill.

Or one might even come across an item at a low price that they later discover to be worth a small fortune. One shopper was shocked after realizing the true value of a pair of binoculars they purchased for $7 at the thrift store.

On top of being a great way to save money, thrifting also keeps clothing in circulation, instead of ending up in a landfill. The incentive to purchase cheaper thrifted items over fast fashion lowers waste and can lead to a decreased carbon footprint.

People in the comments agreed with the original poster, with one saying, "The side table is bad enough but FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS for a stained furniture set without a table top???? Bananas."

Another outraged Redditor claimed that "this has to be a tax fraud scheme of some sort. Report these people for price gouging/ tax fraud through outrageous write offs."

Other users, however, were quick to remind that the post seemed to be an outlier, with another commenter asserting that they "got a nice ottoman at [their local Salvation Army] for $6 ... hit it on a Saturday when the furniture was discounted."

