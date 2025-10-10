  • Home Home

Passerby shares photo of bizarre sighting at apartment building: 'That just seems so awful'

by Daysia Tolentino
Photo Credit: iStock

Some Salt Lake City residents are disgruntled with a poorly placed billboard seemingly blocking the windows of an apartment building.

One Reddit user shared a photo of the advertisement on r/SaltLakeCity. The image depicted a billboard installed on the façade of an apartment complex. It is blocking a row of windows and partially obstructing others.

Fellow residents shared similar gripes.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I want to know who lives in these units behind the billboard and how much they pay," the poster wrote. "Like that just seems so awful."

This isn't the first time that Salt Lake City residents have called out the "visual pollution" caused by massive ads. One person previously created a map that showed dozens of them spread throughout the Utah city. 

More widely, there has also been a rising trend of electronic billboards that cause light pollution, which can impact humans and wildlife

These ads are sometimes mobile, which can obstruct the view of drivers and make roads more dangerous. In addition to safety concerns, one digital billboard can require up to 30,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, according to ad agency Adzze, which is "equivalent to the annual energy use of three average U.S. homes."

A study found that billboards can have a negative impact on a local area's quality of life by spoiling natural spaces with their visual pollution.

Billboards also contribute to our overconsumption problem, which exacerbates the amount of waste sitting in our landfills that leads to planet-warming gases

In a time when people are inundated with ads online and in real life, it's worth considering alternative shopping habits. Secondhand shopping, curb spotting, or "buy nothing" groups can save you money on necessary items while helping the planet.

Fellow Salt Lake City residents shared similar gripes with obstructive billboards around the area.

"I've never looked at a billboard and thought, yeah I'm gonna buy that. Not once," one user said.

"I'd support a law that reduces billboards in Utah by 90%. Especially on the freeway," another wrote.

