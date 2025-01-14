Homeowner sparks debate after winter hazard wreaks havoc on lawn: 'We had to sweep it away from the doors'

Salt is often used to reduce slipping hazards in cold weather by making the ground grittier. While it is an effective way to keep people safe, it can damage lawns. One Reddit user showed how in r/landscaping, a subreddit dedicated to maintaining lawns.

"The maintenance guys put A LOT of salt out all winter," wrote the original poster. "We had to sweep it away from the doors because it would all track in. The salt they put down was like an inch thick anytime it was going to snow."

The photo of the lawn shows a ring of dead grass extending from the sidewalk.

Many Redditors suggested an easy way to fix the problem: rewilding the lawn.

"Ditch the lawn. Plant native," wrote a user.

Indeed, rewilding is a trend overtaking gardening spaces. In addition to being great for the environment, it's more affordable and less labor intensive, meaning the OP would not need to repurchase materials to regrow the grass each year.

"Take advantage of the turf grass die off and start planting or sowing seeds of native plants to your area," commented another user. "Beautiful to look at and pollinators will love you!"

Grass die-off is a recurring issue, not just from chemicals that can accidentally harm the lawn but also from human-made errors such as this. Many gardeners recommend letting grass die off completely before making the switch, so if the process has already started, it's a good time to create an oasis for pollinators who have been on the decline.

One blogger wrote on Gardening Nirvana that they save $1,800 a year by having native plants instead of a lawn.

"Between the rebate and the savings on lawn maintenance, the overall out-of-pocket cost of the conversion is about $1,528. In three years, the project will have paid for itself," they explained in the blog post, referencing a rebate their local area offers for lawn conversions.

Redditors shared the sentiment.

"Turn it into a wildflower garden," yet another user expressed. "Grass is outdated."

