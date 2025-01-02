Homeowner takes advantage of massive pipe break that devastated lawn: 'I'm starting from scratch'

Most people would see a massive water pipe leak in their garden as a disaster, but one homeowner decided to use it as an opportunity to finally ditch their lawn.

Most people would see a massive water pipe leak in their garden as a disaster, but one homeowner decided to use it as an opportunity to finally ditch their lawn.

Posting on the subreddit r/NoLawns, the homeowner reached out for advice on what approach to take to remove their muddy, wet lawn.

The homeowner shared they had wanted a clover lawn for years but never initiated the switch. They asked, "How can I take advantage of this and start over with my lawn since I'm starting from scratch anyway?"

The post received lots of comments advising the homeowner to consider planting a variety of native plants, not just clover, and to either use wood chips to absorb the water or wait for the ground to drain before planting seeds.

Switching to a natural lawn or planting a native plant garden can have a number of positive benefits. Native plants are much easier and cheaper to maintain than traditional grass lawns because they mostly thrive without any additional care once established. This is because native plants are adapted to the local environment and weather conditions so they don't need extra nutrients added to the soil, and there is no need for extensive watering.

According to the University of Missouri, the average American spends 70 hours on lawn care every year. Switching to a natural lawn or installing a native plant garden could significantly reduce this because these plants need little or no mowing. Native plant gardens also help reduce the pollution emitted by gas-guzzling lawnmowers, resulting in cleaner air.

Native plants are also much better for the environment because they help support native wildlife, including pollinators. Pollinators play a significant role in food production, so protecting their populations is vital for food security. One study published by researchers from University College London and London's Natural History Museum found that pollinator loss could impact many of our favorite tropical crops, such as mango, cacao, and coffee.

Commenters left this homeowner with lots to think about before planting their new garden.

"Never plant 1 species over a large area. It's best to never plant 1 species over even a small area. That is not how plants evolved to grow," wrote one commenter.

While another advised, "Instead of all clovers, plant some native shrubs and set aside some area for native gardens."

