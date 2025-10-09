Woman shares simple homemade recipe for safer alternative to bleach: 'Toxic-free bleach for a toxic-free home'

"I'm definitely going to try this."

Make this incredible cleaning concoction in less than a minute — here's how.

The scoop

TikToker Taiye (@taiyefit) taught her viewers how to make a safe and sustainable bleach alternative to use for spots, stains, and other cleaning. The best part? You probably already have the ingredients in your home.

"Stop using toxic bleach," Taiye says. "Here's a safer version you can make in about 40 seconds."

Mix half a cup of lemon juice, one-and-a-half cups of hydrogen peroxide, and 14 cups of water into a large container.

It's that easy — now you'll have a natural bleach alternative that'll remove stains, brighten your whites, and disinfect your home.

"Now you have a toxic-free bleach for a toxic-free home," she says.

How it's helping

Whether the shower needs a good scrub, the carpet needs to be deodorized, or the counters need to be cleaned, there's an easy, affordable, and sustainable natural cleaning DIY to get the job done.

Natural cleaning methods are safer and cheaper than store-bought chemical cleaners, which can contain volatile organic compounds.

According to the American Lung Association, "VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions and headache,"

Along with the risk of respiratory issues, store-bought cleaning products produce a lot of plastic waste.

According to Our World in Data, "40% of the world's plastic waste comes from packaging."

Plastic packaging — bottles, jugs, films, and more — pollute waterways, contaminate soil, and clog up landfills. Plastic never completely decomposes, and instead breaks down into tiny particles called microplastics.

Making your own natural cleaning products is safer for you and more sustainable for the planet, especially when using a reusable container.

What people are saying

Commenters were eager to try out this simple cleaning DIY.

"OMG, thank you so much. I definitely needed this," one user said.

"I'm definitely going to try this," another commenter wrote. "I love to clean with bleach but the smell gives me a migraine. Thank you for sharing."

"I'm slowly taking out all toxic items out the household. … now I need a jug and some lemons. I love this," a third viewer shared.

