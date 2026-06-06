Sacramento couple says rebates made the switch to an all-electric home easier than they imagined

Rather than presenting electrification as one huge renovation, the couple framed it as a series of manageable upgrades.

Home electrification can sound expensive and overwhelming to many homeowners. But one Sacramento couple said the process felt far more manageable once rebates helped cover several key upgrades, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

What happened?

In a Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, spotlight on Instagram, Kristen and Joey gave viewers a look at their home electrification upgrades. The work included upgrades such as a heat pump, an induction stovetop, a revamped electrical panel, and a home EV charger.

The couple said SMUD rebates helped make each step easier than they had expected. While the spotlight didn't list exact rebate amounts, the incentives helped reduce the upfront cost of replacing older equipment with newer electric alternatives.

The home tour emphasized practicality as much as the technology itself. Rather than presenting electrification as one huge renovation, the couple framed it as a series of manageable upgrades that fit into normal life.

Why does it matter?

Home electrification can offer a range of benefits for consumers, especially when it replaces aging fossil fuel-powered systems. Heat pumps, for example, can heat and cool a home using less energy than many traditional systems. Induction stoves can cook faster and more precisely without creating indoor gas pollution.

For drivers, installing an EV charger at home can make everyday life more convenient and may even be cheaper than paying for gas. An upgraded electrical panel can support those benefits by preparing the home for modern appliances and future additions.

For many households, the biggest barrier is the upfront cost. While these upgrades are worthwhile regardless since the efficiency allows them to pay for themselves through cost savings over time, rebates can make a major difference by reducing that hurdle and helping families move ahead with needed replacements sooner.

What can I do?

Kristen and Joey got rebates through their local utility company's help, but not everyone may have that luxury. It would still be worth upgrading without rebates in most situations (if your home is entirely dwarfed by trees in every direction, solar may not be a viable upgrade without the help of an arborist, for example), but it's always best to do your diligence on a great deal.

If you're considering similar upgrades, a good place to start is by checking what incentives your local utility or state offers. While every place may not have a rebate for heat pumps or induction ranges, one rebate for one appliance can make a difference.

For those looking to invest in a new HVAC, EnergySage can help connect you with local, trusted installers. Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%, if you aren't ready to cover all of the costs up front.

For a lower-cost, more localized option, Merino makes single-use HVACS that are ultra-efficient and can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to bring utility bills down even further.

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