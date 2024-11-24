Homeowner shares honest review after switching to high-tech lawn device: 'I've been on the fence about this'

Transitioning from gas-powered lawn equipment to electric models can be an overwhelming task, especially with the abundance of options available on the market.

Luckily, one Redditor shared a post to r/Dewalt with a comprehensive analysis of their experience with the brand's 60-volt Brushless Handheld Axial Blower.

The original poster shared that they lived on 25,000 square feet of property in Alabama and equipped the leaf blower with a 15 amp-hour battery they already owned.

They learned that keeping the motor running while setting the device's power level to 25% to 50% helped extend the battery life. The device lasted 30 minutes at 75% power, which was enough to clear a third of their grass yard of wet and dry leaves.

"The DCBL772 is very powerful for its size. … The Dewalt blower hits just below a gas blower with an expected lower run time," they said, noting that its detachable nozzle is narrower but indistinguishable from a gas version. "The blower had little trouble and would blow most leaves at least 10-15ft away from my position while on flat ground."

OP stated that the model is noisy, on the heavier side at 15 pounds, and can easily suck in small or thin objects. However, they praised its dexterity and said that it "may be a great alternative to a gas blower" for those with a yard under a full acre.

"If you have tight angles to work around, this thing is great. It's easily manipulatable in your hand, such as blowing under a deck, cracks, behind a wall, or in between odd-shaped objects," they added. "It can easily be lifted over your head or around a corner, unlike bulkier backpack blowers. You could easily take it with you onto a roof, attic, or crawlspace."

Such a thorough assessment of electric alternatives to gas-powered outdoor equipment can help homeowners switch to these greener tools. According to the EPA, lawn and garden machines fueled by dirty energy produce 30 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, as well as a host of volatile organic compounds, planet-warming gases, and carcinogenic toxins.

The issue has become so prevalent that hundreds of cities across the country have banned, restricted, or plan on implementing new regulations to outlaw the use of gas-powered equipment.

Several commenters thanked OP for their detailed review, with a few mentioning that they either were going to get one or had already gotten one.

"Thanks. I've been on the fence about this," one person replied. "Will see if I can snag one."

"Thank you for your briefing. ... I'm making my purchase for one this second," another responded.

