Energy leader launches bold solar venture after witnessing crisis firsthand: 'Now, they do not have to worry'

"We are not just selling solar systems; we are offering assurance."

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: iStock

In the hills of Manipur, India, where power outages once stifled opportunity, one man is helping thousands of homes flip the switch on a brighter future.

Seth Moirangthem is the founder of SNL Energy Solutions, a small but mighty operation delivering affordable solar power to remote villages in India's northeast. 

Since launching in 2019, his team has helped power over 1,000 homes across 100 villages, replacing kerosene lamps and unreliable grid connections with steady, renewable light.

For many families, that light is more than a convenience. It's a lifeline.

According to a study by the World Bank, at least 1.2 billion individuals across the globe cannot use electricity, a circumstance referred to as energy poverty. This is precisely the issue SNL has set out to address. 

Before Seth's company entered the scene, rural artisans such as weavers and potters struggled to work after dark. But the solar panels are now providing necessary light, boosting productivity and incomes. 

"Now, they do not have to worry as they have consistent power supply throughout the night because of solar-powered huts," Seth told The Better India.

Seth first saw the need while working with local nonprofits. Travelling to remote areas, he witnessed how inconsistent electricity held communities back. 

Taking free training in entrepreneurship from the Selco Foundation — an organization centered around energy-driven solutions to the changing climate — set him on a new path, one that combined his passion for cultural preservation with practical, people-first solutions.

Today, SNL offers solar kits sized for every need, from 40-watt panels to power a few bulbs to 1-kilowatt systems that can run looms and sewing machines. 

For bigger purchases, the company connects families with banks and microfinance institutions to spread out costs through payment plans.

When recent political unrest shut down operations for five months, Seth doubled down and began working with local nongovernmental organizations to keep systems running and advocate for government support. He's now expanding into neighboring states Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

No matter where his company takes him, Seth's mission remains the same: reliable, renewable energy that restores agency to rural communities. His story is also proof that local action can power massive change.

"We are not just selling solar systems; we are offering assurance, a service that stands by them, even during technical hitches," Seth said.

