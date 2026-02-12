Handyman demonstrates simple fix for common toilet issue: 'Not hard at all'

"Thank you for your help."

Ever hear the sound of constant running water coming from your toilet? It's tempting to call a plumber, but don't spend your money just yet.

Plumber Nick Parlet (@plumbingsk8r) shared a simple hack for what they called "one of the most common service calls that I get."

The scoop

Parlet demonstrated a relatively simple fix for toilets that constantly run. They explained that, while a leak could be the culprit, it usually isn't. "Nine out of 10 times, it's the fill valve that's gone bad," they said.

Located in the tank part of your toilet, fill valves replenish the tank after each flush, per Bardi. According to Parlet, you don't need to be a professional plumber to address this issue. "On a plumbing skill level from one to 10, I'd say this is about a two," they said.

Parlet started by placing a towel and a bucket under the toilet tank to catch excess water. Then, they turned off the valve before removing it and the supply line from the tank. Doing this should expose a hole in the tank, allowing water to pour out and fill the bucket.

"Next, go to your local plumbing supply house and pick up a Korky fill valve," Parlet continued, referring to the popular toilet repair brand Korky.

After removing your new valve from the packaging, you can "twist to unlock and fully extend the valve." Once it's completely extended, push it into the hole in the tank, lining up the cap with the overflow tube.

"Pull the valve back out," they said. "[Then] twist and lock it in place." Korky fill valves come with mounting nuts, which you can twist onto the other end of the valve's tube.

Parlet recommends replacing the supply line as well. Once you have a new one, you can attach it to the fill valve.

"For the last step, you insert the metal clip to the fill tube and attach it to the flush valve," they said. "And just like that, you've saved yourself a few hundred dollars by not having to call a plumber."

How it's helping

A constantly running toilet wastes gallons of water — and tons of money. According to HomeServe, most plumbers charge around $150 to replace a broken fill valve, though they may charge more depending on the parts they use and their labor rates.

And that's not all the money you'd be spending. You should also consider your water bill.

According to an informational pamphlet released by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, a faulty fill valve can waste 3,600 gallons of water per day. Using numbers provided by the pamphlet, that would cost an NYC resident about $60 per month.

Leaving this problem unfixed drains local water supplies. In a world with rising water-related violence, it's crucial to conserve what you can.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the tip and verified its usefulness.

"I learned to do this as a teenager because my family was poor," one commenter said. "Not hard at all but sometimes the supply line is super tight."

"Thank you for your help. I really was trying to figure out what was wrong with my toilet and I didn't wanna call the repair guy," another said. "I think I handled it myself."

