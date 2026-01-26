  • Business Business

New report uncovers dramatic surge in unexpected type of violence around the world: 'There needs to be a greater recognition'

"We're seeing more conflicts, and they are multicausal."

by Simon Sage
Dwindling supplies and shaky sharing agreements are creating a rise in water-related violence.

Dwindling supplies and shaky sharing agreements are creating a rise in water-related violence, according to the Guardian

What's happening?

A recent study by the Pacific Institute showed that conflicts over water have risen by 78% since 2022. It stated 61% of the examined incidents included direct attacks on water infrastructure, while 34% were spurred by water access disputes. Another 5% of them included the weaponization of water in war. 

The United Nations recently declared that the world is entering an era of water bankruptcy, in which water scarcity has become utterly irreversible in some regions. It was previously anticipated that by 2030, water demand would outstrip supply by 40%

Why is water security important?

Atmospheric pollution is a primary driver of the increasingly severe drought conditions plaguing many regions. These droughts batter agricultural efforts, affecting food security. 

With little food or water, people are forced to migrate, placing additional strain on the infrastructure of destination communities. While shifting climate is a major driver of these outcomes, it's not the only force at play. 

"We're seeing more conflicts, and they are multicausal," said Pacific Institute co-founder Peter Gleick, per the Guardian. "The climate crisis and extreme weather play a part, but there are lots of other factors such as state failure and incompetent or corrupt governments, and lack of or misuse of infrastructure."

What's being done about water scarcity?

Improving rain conditions will first require reducing harmful carbon pollution. Until aquifers can replenish, communities will need to cooperate to manage limited water supplies

"With water insecurity rising, more accountable transboundary treaties need to be put in place that cater for all people in a way that secures their human right to water," said Oxfam water security lead Joanna Trevor, per the Guardian

"There needs to be a greater recognition of the need to better share water beyond current water-sharing agreements that are often voluntary and thereby totally reliant upon goodwill."

