Woman shares easy fix for common toilet problem: 'Hasn't had issues in days'

"Saving for later in case my maintenance guy ain't around."

Most homeowners know the pain of a toilet that won't stop running. When the inevitable happens, it can be a huge, annoying headache. And it can also lead to a costly visit from the plumber.

But TikToker Jamie (@probablyoverthinkingit) offered a clever and easy hack for fixing the problem.

The scoop

In the video, Jamie explains that the water in her toilet bowl is above its line, and the tank won't stop filling. She removes the top of the toilet as she diagnoses the problem as the flapper.

@probablyoverthinkingit I also filled my tires the other day so yeah my back is breaking ♬ original sound - jamie ♡

She shows how the tank is perma-filling because the water level is too low. A kink in the chain that is attached to the flapper is causing the problem. She pulls gently on the chain and releases the kink.

Jamie declares, "As you can see, the water is already starting to rise in level, and pretty soon it's going to stop making this annoying noise."

The helpful creator also explained in the comments, "I moved the chain's attachment to the flush handle down by one chain link, and it hasn't had issues in days!!"

How it's helping

Hacks like this are extremely helpful for many reasons. First and foremost, they save you money. Instead of having to pay for costly repairs, you can do them yourself. It will also keep your monthly water bills low. And you get to enjoy the pride and sense of accomplishment that comes with doing the job yourself.

In the case of a runny toilet, this hack also helps the environment because it helps prevent water waste.

This is only one of many such hacks available on the internet. One TikToker demonstrated how to diagnose a leaky toilet using food coloring. Another hacker shared how to use a bottle in your toilet tank to conserve water and save money.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original video appreciated the help.

One said, "This is the exact problem I was having in my bathroom. Thanks for helping me fix it."

Another added, "Saving for later in case my maintenance guy ain't around."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







