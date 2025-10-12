Plumber demonstrates simple method to fix running toilet: 'Took less than 3 minutes'

Stop a running toilet in its tracks with a useful hack from Dave Doc DIY (@dave_doc_diy).

The scoop

The first step is to shut off the water. Next, Dave grabs a Fluidmaster 242 Fill Valve Seal.

Double-check that the water is shut off in the toilet tank. Spot the flapper — push and turn it until it comes up.

As he removes the washer inside, he tells viewers, "Over time, these can stiffen up and not give you a positive shut off."

Now, you can insert the new one in its place.

He also replaces the gasket ring on the Kohler cylinder. Simply lift the cylinder, then turn and pull the existing ring from the bottom. Easily insert the new ring and place the cylinder back with a turn and a click.

After turning the water back on, he checks the diaphragm again and is good to go.

How it's helping

American homeowners pay an average monthly water bill ranging from $40 to $60, according to Home Guide. Older toilets use up to six gallons per flush and account for about 30% of household water usage, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Advanced Plumbing & Drain said, however, that a constantly running toilet may increase your monthly bill by $70 to $200 while wasting 200 to 4,000 gallons daily.

You can decrease the potential for water waste with more efficient toilets that have the WaterSense label (1.28 gallons per flush). The DIY methods shown in the video can help as well. Check out other DIY methods for detecting toilet leaks, one of which includes using dye.

Knowing how to fix it yourself can save money on professional repairs and further related damage. By reducing a plumbing system's stress, you can decrease the risk of a breakdown.

Quickly handling your toilet's problems is a major step in water conservation — a concern for the whole planet. After all, the element covering most of Earth's surface is finite, and only a small amount is non-saline.

As NASA reports, human-caused planet overheating has made some areas unlivable, both from intense heat and droughts.

Luckily, taking local action can start right from your own bathroom. Every possible action you can take can lead to a cooler and cleaner future with more reliable water.

What everyone's saying

"Omg you made [it] so easy that even I can do it," praised one person.

Someone joked, "Just when I thought I needed a boyfriend, here you come with this. Thanks, toilets fixed!"

Another asked, "Where were you after I had to pay $435 for my water bill last month?"

"Ordered everything [the] same day from Home Depot today. [I] just put it in [and it] took less than 3 minutes," praised one DIYer.

