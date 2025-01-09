Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of landscaping blunder: 'Get rid of it while you still can'

It's always a delight to see flourishing gardens in both curated and natural spaces. However, when a plant starts to cross property lines or an invasive species begins to threaten native species, it becomes a problem.

One Reddit user came across this issue with running bamboo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted: "[It was] planted four years ago. Right side still contained, left side was left open because of area access. Long term, are there any risks on this damaging the concrete wall behind? Or escaping from underneath the border?"

Commenters were quick to respond with encouragement and advice.

"You may not love this answer, but if it is running bamboo, get rid of it while you still can," one user said.

"Remove it now, I have seen root runners crack foundations and shoots come up through a blacktop parking lot," another Redditor commented.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Running bamboo is a fast-growing grass with a root system called rhizomes that can suppress or even destroy native plant species around it. The rhizomes fill the spaces between its plantings, making it incredibly hard to contain over time as it grows sideways, not downward.

This bamboo can push through everything from simple cracks in the concrete to brick walls. New shoots come up easily, and it can take years of labor if the bamboo is not fully removed.

Plants like running bamboo are often used as a means to install a natural privacy screen between houses, but there are always native plant options you can use instead. By using native plant species, you can encourage pollinators to return to your area, lower your water bill, and potentially lower your gardening time if you choose low-maintenance plants.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Composting your own organic fertilizer will further reduce your costs and eliminate additional chemicals from entering your yard.

Planting native species also reduces the chance of the plant's extinction. If you want to contribute to keeping native species alive in your area and reduce costs in the process, peruse this guide to upgrading to a natural lawn.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.