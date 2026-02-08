Homeowner outraged after new neighbor destroys beloved property feature: 'I would start by calling [the] police'

One homeowner turned to Reddit for advice after their beloved cypress trees were chopped down by their new neighbor.

The person shared the situation to the r/Treelaw subreddit, explaining that their neighbor cut the trees without permission.

The poster further explained that the neighbor didn't get a tree survey done, which is important for determining whether removal is necessary. Surveys also ensure that a person is in compliance with the law.

"His property butts up to mine next to MY pond, which he thought he owned 1/2 of because the county property appraiser's online GIS map shows the property lines way, way wrong," the OP explained.

"So he started clearing small trees around my pond, including cypress trees, which are protected in FL (where I'm located). I have the property survey, which shows that his property line ends 33 ft BEFORE my pond, ergo he owns none of it and has trespassed and cut down my trees. He cut 2 down, they were young cypress trees planted by my late grandfather, so though they're not huge and old, they meant a lot to me."

Cypress trees are not protected in Florida statewide, but they can require permits for removal, especially if they're growing near wetlands. This species is important to the local environment because the trees can house wildlife, bolster flood control, and filter wastewater.

Not only did the neighbor's actions impact native plants and animals, but the homeowner lost some natural defenses against extreme weather.

Neighbors can often stand in the way when we try to make more eco-friendly choices for our households. There have been many disputes over felled trees, with impacted homeowners taking action against unauthorized destruction.

In many cases, affected landowners can seek damages from their hasty neighbors. For example, one man in New Jersey had to pay a hefty fine and replant trees after destroying dozens.

Reddit users encouraged OP to "lawyer up." Some even suggested that the neighbor's actions could get the homeowner in trouble since the trees were on their property.

"Absolutely you might get fined for YOUR protected trees being removed," one person said.

"I would start by calling police and report him trespassing, also property damage," another replied.

