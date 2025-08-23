Neighbors outraged over plans for over-the-top renovations at historic luxury home — here's what's happening

Plans to add a swimming pool and sports court at Ruberslaw — a six-bedroom villa in Whitecraigs, a suburb near Glasgow, Scotland, remodeled by the late British interior designer Keith Hobbs — have been approved despite objections from local residents, per Barrhead News.

Submitted earlier this year, the proposals include terracing, an outdoor kitchen, a 13-by-five-meter (approximately 43-by-16-foot) infinity pool, and a fenced sports court. These features significantly expand the property's footprint and outdoor living space.

Originally a 1930s Art Deco bungalow, Ruberslaw was transformed in 2011 by Hobbs, known for projects like London's Metropolitan Hotel and private commissions for celebrities including Bruce Willis and George Clooney. The villa's floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views over Whitecraigs golf course and the Scottish landscape beyond, blending historic style with modern luxury.

While these luxury additions have drawn admiration, they have also raised concerns about resource use and neighborhood impact. Large pools and sports courts require substantial materials, land, and energy, increasing the home's environmental footprint compared to typical houses.

Neighbors expressed worries about overdevelopment, the height of the proposed three-meter (about 10-foot) fence, and how these changes fit within the character of the local conservation area — an officially protected historic neighborhood.

That said, homeowners looking to add luxury features can still make smart, sustainable choices. No matter the size of your home, one popular option is installing solar panels to help offset higher energy use while cutting electricity bills down to or near $0.

For those exploring different home designs, the growing popularity of tiny homes is a great example of using space efficiently and reducing environmental impact without sacrificing comfort or style.

The planning authority approved Ruberslaw's upgrades with eight conditions, including limits on construction hours and required noise reduction for the sports court. This case highlights the challenge of updating luxury homes while respecting community values and environmental concerns.

