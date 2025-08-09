Photos of bizarrely designed multimillion-dollar mansion spark backlash: 'Nightmare fuel'

The amount of waste seen in the housing market is astounding. What's even more surprising is the number of homes that sit unused, effectively becoming a waste of resources.

The subreddit r/McMansionHell shines a light on large homes that have likely used an outsized share of valuable materials, often in the name of excess or as a display of wealth.

One home recently highlighted is a 25,000-plus square foot mega-mansion in Canada that has been on the market for seven years.

Its price has dropped from $15 million to $5 million, which is a sharp decline that shows how out of step this kind of scale may be with today's needs and priorities.

While homes of this size are not inherently evil, they often raise questions about long-term utility. If only a few people are living in a home designed for dozens, the ratio of space to occupancy becomes inefficient, not just financially, but environmentally.

Heating, cooling, and maintaining a space that large consumes a significant amount of energy and materials. Some of the environmental impact of a large home can be offset with smart planning, such as solar panels, which can drastically reduce a household's carbon footprint and bring electricity costs close to zero.

Still, it's worth asking whether a smaller, more sustainable home could meet the same needs with far less environmental and financial overhead. For anyone looking to lower their footprint, tiny homes are a compelling alternative worth exploring.

Commenters on the r/McMansionHell subreddit had plenty of humorous takes on the home.

One user summed it up bluntly: "I've been following this sub for a while, and this is easily one of the worst properties I've seen. It's just so bad."

Another zeroed in on a particularly odd design choice, writing, "The attic throne room with the plants is actually nightmare fuel. Is this place even real?"

