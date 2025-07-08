Homeowner warned after sharing plans to use seemingly harmless landscaping product: 'Don't use it at all'

A Reddit user posted a question to the r/landscaping subreddit about rubber mulch, a popular natural mulch alternative that many gardeners advise against.

"What can I put over top of weed fabric but under the rubber mulch to give it the extra volume look?" the original poster asked. "I need to fill my mulch bed and have already spent a lot on the mulch so far, and don't want to buy 20 more bags to fill the bed."

A user who commonly visits the r/landscaping subreddit replied to the OP and advised against using rubber mulch altogether.

"I'd advise against rubber mulch at all," they commented. The user went on to describe rubber mulch as "toxic."

"I came to say the same thing," another user added. "Don't use it at all."

Rubber mulch has gained popularity among inexperienced or misinformed gardeners and homeowners because of how easy it is to maintain.

However, there's a catch. Rubber mulch is made from artificial, non-biodegradable materials that can seep into the ground and kill useful microorganisms in the soil.

Rubber mulch has been linked to long-lasting damage to crop health. While many homeowners may appreciate the visual appeal that rubber mulch offers, the negative side effects overshadow the few cosmetic benefits it provides.

Many seasoned gardeners have expressed their disapproval of rubber mulch. Instead, homeowners should opt for a natural lawn or garden.

Planting native plant species with natural mulch is a much safer alternative to using rubber. Switching to a native garden can also be a great, cost-effective way to landscape your yard. Native plant species are suited to the local soil and weather conditions, meaning they shouldn't require a lot of effort to maintain.

Switching to a native garden is also a great way to support pollinators, which play a crucial role in fertilizing plants.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.